Large fight ensues in North Spokane after crash leaves man fighting for life

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people are facing charges for an auto-pedestrian crash and altercation that left one man with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, officers were called to the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Carlisle Avenue around 8:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they estimated there were somewhere between 100 to 120 people were in the roadway and sidewalks, according to the release.

Preuninger said some people were standing around, some were fighting and others were trying to help a man lying in the northbound lanes of North Monroe Street. More officers were then called to the scene along with Spokane Fire and AMR EMS, the release says.

According to Preuninger, most members of the crowd who were fighting or standing in the street complied with officers’ requests to stop.

Officers took witness, victim and suspect statements once the chaos was controlled, Preuninger said. After viewing video evidence, officers determined a number of people were in a parking lot at the intersection after “cruising” on Monroe Street, the release says. At some point, there was an auto versus pedestrian crash involving the driver of the car, Jack Young, 32, and an un-named victim. Abby Wade, 35, and Gregory Parke, 29, were arrested in connection to an altercation following the crash, according to Preuninger. Preuninger said the crash and assault incited other fights and disorderly behavior.

Officers later determined Young was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the press release says. The victim of the crash was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Young was charged with vehicular assault. He was arrested and later released from the Spokane County Jail around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Spokane County Jail roster. Parke was charged with fourth degree assault and disorderly conduct. Wade was charged with pedestrian in a roadway and disorderly conduct. Wade was also booked into the Spokane County Jail and was release around midnight Sunday.