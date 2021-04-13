Coeur d'Alene gets cheesy with fourth annual Mac and Cheese Festival

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Downtown Coeur d’Alene is hosting the fourth annual mac and cheese festival April 16 and 17.

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers. You can also vote for your favorite dish to help award the People’s Choice Trophy.

According to event organizers, tickets are extremely limited. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were tickets available at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online.

Tickets are $10 for children under 12. Adult tickets range from $25 to $75.

Attendees can get a children's ticket which is good for four mac and cheese tasters. Adults can buy the Mac Pack ticket which is good for six mac and cheese tasters, as well as the Mac and Beer ticket which is good for the mac and cheese tasters, eight beer tastings, and a commemorative pint glass.