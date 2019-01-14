COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Inland Northwest residents will flock to a delicious event in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.

The Mac & Cheese Festival is offering variations on the popular comfort food at 115 S. 2nd St. Local chefs will compete for the Golden Noodle Award.

Nearly all ticket packages are sold out, apart from a beer and mac and cheese tasting package. Extra mac and beer tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event.

Attendees can enjoy different mac & cheese plates throughout the day with select craft beer pairings, while voting for their favorite dish to win the Peoples’ Choice Trophy.

There are several packages to choose from, including an overnight stay at the resort, a dinner cruise, wine dinner at Beverly’s Restaurant and basic tasting packages. Visit the Coeur d’Alene Resort website for more information.

The event was tremendously popular in January 2018. Fourteen vendors set up shop inside the resort and served 1,900 people a four-ounce taste test of their spin on mac and cheese.

More than 1,000 tickets sold out online before the 2018 event and 300 day-of tickets sold out in 15 minutes before the festival began.

Visit the Mac & Cheese Festival event page on Facebook for more information on this year’s event.