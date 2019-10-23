COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Mac & Cheese Festival is officially scheduled to take place in Coeur d'Alene in January.

Local chefs will compete to make the best mac & cheese to win the golden noodle, according to the event's Facebook page. Dishes will be served with "perfect craft beer pairings" according to the page.

Participating restaurants and host locations are yet to be announced. Tickets are available at noon Friday, Oct. 23 on Eventbrite.com.

Attendees can get a children's ticket which is good for four mac & cheese tasters. Adults can buy the Mac Pack ticket which is good six mac & cheese tasters, as well as the Mac & Beer ticket which is good for the mac & cheese tasters, eight beer tastings, and a commemorative pint glass.

The VIP package includes access to the VIP lounge, unlimited gourmet mac & cheese tastings, free water and soda, six general mac & cheese tastings, and eight general beer tastings, as well as free parking.

This video is about the mac and cheese festival in 2018.