January is about to get cheesy in Coeur d’Alene!

The Mac and Cheese Festival is returning to the city on Saturday, Jan. 19. It will be held at 115 South 2nd Street from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for kids and $20 or $30 for adults.

The kids ticket includes four mac and cheese tasters. The $20 adult ticket includes six mac and cheese tasters and the $30 ticket includes two 16-ounce beers, six mac and cheese tasters and a commemorative pint glass.

According to their event page, they are still working on which restaurants will be participating. Attendees will then get to vote on their favorite mac and cheese.

The event was mega popular in January 2018. More than 1,000 tickets sold out online before the event and 300 day-of tickets sold out in fifteen minutes before the festival started.

