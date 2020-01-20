COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Fire crews say five to six businesses have been impacted by an early morning fire in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department posted about the fire on Facebook at about 5 a.m. on Monday. The fire is burning at the corner of 4th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

The names of the businesses have not yet been released, but crews say there is "significant damage" to the buildings.

Coeur d’Alene Fire crews say Lakeside is closed between 3rd and 5th Streets, and northbound 4th Street is closed from Sherman to Coeur d’Alene Avenues.

Crews are asking people to stay away from the area, adding at about 5:45 a.m. that roads will likely be closed for a few more hours.

Photos: Fire burns in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday A fire is burning in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday morning. A fire is burning in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

RELATED: No timeline for when Sandpoint business complex could be rebuilt after massive fire

RELATED: Sandpoint fire ruled accidental, cause still undetermined