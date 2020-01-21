COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Luis Gomez opened his tailoring business, 720 Haberdashery, in downtown Coeur d'Alene last year, he never expected to wake up to the life-changing news he received on Monday morning.

A fire in downtown Coeur d'Alene destroyed at least five businesses on Monday morning, including Gomez's 720 Haberdashery.

Gomez has had a tough year, but plans on persevering and rebuilding.

"Last year, I had two deaths in the family, so you know that's hard. But this, I'm going to persevere, I'm going to triumph," Gomez said.

The building caught fire at about 1 a.m. and destroyed much of Gomez's inventory and the clothes he was currently working on. Now, he said he's trying to save what he can.

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department spokesman Craig Etherton said all of the businesses in the building are heavily damaged by smoke, fire and water.

Gomez told KREM 720 Haberdashery was a result of his more than 50 years of experience in tailoring.

The three numbers that make up 720 are representative of different parts of his family.

720 is his wife's birthday, his birthday, his mom's wedding anniversary, his godparent's wedding anniversary, and his wedding anniversary.

Although he knows it will be tough, Gomez said he is ready for the challenge of rebuilding.

"When the ant hill collapses, they rebuild again, and that's what I'm going to do. I can't quit," Gomez said.

