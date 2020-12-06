SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on the side in east Spokane.

Police found the body at 1600 East South Riverton Road near the Spokane River on Friday morning.

It is unclear what led up to the man's death. Police told KREM that they cannot provide a description of the man and are not releasing additional information at this time.

Three blocks of East South Riverton Road are closed from Magnolia Street to Mission Avenue while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

