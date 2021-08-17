Backyard Public House donating money to Browne's Addition residents who lost everything in fire

An employee at Backyard Public House in Spokane lost everything in the apartment fire. A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for her.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Backyard Public House, a restaurant in Spokane, is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday for two people who lost everything in the deadly Browne's Addition apartment fire.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said that they're a tight-knit family and they are asking people to help those who were affected by the fire by coming in to get dinner and drinks. They will be donating 10% of their sales from the entire day to help the victims get back on their feet.

They are also setting up a clothing drive and other programs to help them recover, along with accepting cash donations for the victims in the restaurant today.

Joy, an employee at Backyard Public House, worked all summer to afford her first apartment and has just moved into the building a month ago. She lost everything in her apartment from her clothes to all her furniture. She currently has a GoFundMe that has raised over over $4,000 with a goal of $5,000.

Tiffany Manor Apartments on W. 2nd Avenue in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood caught fire at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Two people died and a firefighter was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is treating the case as a potential homicide.

GoFundMe has tracked several campaigns for the victims of the Browne's fire. Overall across eight campaigns people have raised $23,000 for those recovering from this tragedy.