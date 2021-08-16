Investigation into fatal crash in Post Falls Walmart parking lot reaches FBI

Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh said Thursday the FBI is looking into cellphone records in connection to what happened on the day of the crash.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The investigation into a fatal accident earlier this year in Post Falls has reached the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh said Thursday the FBI is looking into cellphone records in connection to what happened Feb. 27 in the parking lot of a Post Falls Walmart.

David L. Mallery, 73, Post Falls, had exited the Walmart at 3050 E. Mullan Ave. and was walking north through the parking lot about 8:25 a.m. when he was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, of Post Falls, according to an ISP press release.

Riggs was southbound in the parking lot when he made a left turn in front of the store and hit Mallery, who died at the scene, police said.

The Idaho State Police completed its investigation into the accident and submitted the case file to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office about two months ago.

Once the FBI completes its investigation, it will go to McHugh’s office for review and consideration of any criminal charges.