Witnesses sought after driver hits and kills elderly man in Post Falls Walmart parking lot

Police are asking for information from anyone who witnessed a driver strike and kill an elderly man in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police is asking anyone who witnessed a driver strike and kill an elderly man in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot to come forward.

The man died Saturday morning after he was hit and killed by a driver in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot, ISP said.

Police responded to the parking lot around 8:40 a.m. Saturday at 3050 E. Mullan Ave after a call reporting a driver hitting a pedestrian, ISP said.

A driver, identified as 49-year-old Jeremy S. Riggs of Post Falls, was heading south in the parking lot when he made a left turn in front of the store, striking 73-year-old David Mallery, also of Post Falls, who was walking out of the Walmart.

Mallery died of his injuries at the scene, ISP said.