5 vehicles broken into near trailheads in Kootenai County

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Five vehicles were burglarized at Higgens Point and two more at the Nettleton Gulch trailheads on Wednesday as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The vehicles either had their windows broken out or the vehicle was left unlocked, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Most of the items stolen from the cars were registrations, insurance cards, wallets, electronic devices and valuables that are easy to grab.

Some of the financial transaction cards that were stolen were used at Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene, but most of the transactions were canceled, KCSO reported.

KCSO is warning people not to leave their cars unattended with valuables inside.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles," a press release said. "In addition make sure all valuables are out of sight. Don’t leave power cords plugged in and visible as that could indicate the presence of electronics."

Thieves strike at recreational places like Higgens Point and Nettleton Gulch because they are more isolated and people often leave their vehicles for longer periods of time when they go for a walk.

KCSO said these thefts are typically crimes of opportunity.

"So if we can take some preventative measures to keep the vehicle from being an easy target, maybe these theft numbers can be reduced," the release said.