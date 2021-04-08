Arraignment postponed for North Idaho man accused of luring a child near CDA Parasail

John M. Randolph, 42, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with enticing of a child, a misdemeanor.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The arraignment of a man accused of attempting to lure a child at Independence Point has been reset for a later date, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

John M. Randolph, 42, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with enticing of a child, a misdemeanor.

The charge stems from last week, when Randolph allegedly approached a 10-year-old boy near Coeur d’Alene Parasail at Independence Point.

Randolph allegedly told the boy that he was his father and asked him if he wanted to go boating or parasailing.

The boy became frightened and ran to Coeur d’Alene Parasail employees for help, according to court documents.

Employees confronted Randolph, police said, who continued presenting himself as the boy’s father before walking away.

Coeur d’Alene police located Randolph nearby.

When questioned, he reportedly said he was the child’s father. He repeatedly referred to the child as a girl, police said.

Police arrested Randolph at the scene and transported him to jail.

However, in Idaho, police cannot arrest someone for a misdemeanor offense unless they have a warrant or a law enforcement officer witnessed the alleged crime.

A witness later placed Randolph under citizen’s arrest, according to court documents.

Randolph posted $300 bail.

Prosecutors requested Monday that Randolph’s arraignment be set out 30 days.

In Idaho, enticing of children refers to the act of an unauthorized adult persuading or attempting to persuade a child under the age of 16 to leave home or school or enter an enclosed area with the intent of concealing the child from public view.

The crime is generally a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Any subsequent conviction of enticing of children is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.