Man arrested in Spokane County after ramming fire station and damaging 2 wildfire trucks

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday after going on a spree of destruction where he rammed into the back of a fire station, badly damaged two wildfire trucks and stole a fire jeep before crashing it into a field.

The incident began on Aug. 13 at around 6 p.m. when a witness reported seeing a man driving his car into the back of Spokane County Fire Department Station 98 several times. Once he gained entry to the stations garage he stole one of the fire Jeeps that was parked inside.

That's when a Spokane Police Officer arrived seeing the damage done to the outside of the building. He parked his patrol car in front of the suspect's white jeep to block an escape.

While he was looking over the scene, the officer heard engine revving coming from inside the garage. That's when the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Aaron P. Kaemuongmul, drove the jeep through the north door of the station into the parking lot as a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrived at the scene.

The officers began to pursue Kaemuongmul. In an attempt to evade police, he drove the jeep into a field behind Station 98. That's when the third officer officer arrived to the scene.

The chase continued off road as all three patrol cars worked together to try and stop Kaemuongmul from leaving the field and becoming a danger to motorists. Kaemuongmul continued to try and break free of the containment, backing up and then ramming into the Sheriff’s Office sergeant's car.

At one point, Kaemuongmul slammed into the patrol car so hard it caused the Jeep’s driver’s side wheel to jump up and over the patrol car’s reinforced PIT bumper.

Kaemuongmul then appeared to understand he was stuck and unable to flee. He was arrested holding a ball-peen hammer without further incident.

The initial estimates for the repairs totaled over $50,000 in the series of destructive events.

Kaemuongmul was provided medical treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital for additional treatment. After his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, four counts of second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief, in addition to theft of a motor vehicle.