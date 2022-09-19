Free dental clinic coming to Spokane during Hispanic Heritage Month

Free SmileMobile appointments are available from Sept. 20-23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1502 N. Monroe St. in Spokane. Insurance is not required.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Para leer el artículo en Español: 'Clínica dental móvil gratuita llegará a Spokane durante el mes de la Herencia Hispana.'

Latinos en Spokane is providing the Latino/Hispanic community with a three-day, free mobile dental service during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Latinos en Spokane and Arcora Foundation are partnering to bring the SmileMobile back to Spokane, from Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 23.

The SmileMobile is a three-chair modern dental office on wheels that brings oral health services to babies, children, youth, pregnant and postpartum people and adults who have limited options to access dental care. It aims to reduce disparities, improve health and connect families to health care.

Appointments for the SmileMobile clinic are available starting Sept. 20 through Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Latinos en Spokane office located at 1502 N. Monroe St. in Spokane.

People can schedule an appointment by calling the Latinos en Spokane office at (509) 558-9359, during office hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Insurance is not required.

List of free services and resources during the health fair:

CHAS Health at Latinos en Spokane

Medical and insurance consultations will be available on Monday, Sept. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at Latinos en Spokane's office, located at 1502 N. Monroe St. in Spokane.

SMILE Mobile at Latinos en Spokane

Free dental examination, fluoride varnish, Sealants, simple extractions, temporary filing, X-rays, and oral health education will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 30. The consultation will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latinos en Spokane's office. For appointments call at 509 558 9359.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) Unity Health Fair in Spokane

Join to learn more about Elder Health Program, Activa tu Salud and to talk to members of Latinos in Spokane at the YVFWC clinic located at 4001 N. Cook St. in Spokane from 2-6 p.m.

CHAS Health at El Mercadito

Free medical consultations, vaccines, and insurance consultations will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the AM Cannon Park located at 1901-1999 W Spofford Ave. in Spokane.

The SmileMobile has traveled across the state and provided services to more than 46,000 patients since July 1995. Click here to learn more about SmileMobile clinic.

Latinos en Spokane supports citizen participation, integration, community development, and empowerment of the Latino population in Spokane.

The SmileMobile program is a partnership between Arcora Foundation and Seattle Children’s Hospital and supported by the Foundation’s funder, Delta Dental of Washington.

