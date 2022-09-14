Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham

The board discussed partnering with the City to fund a potential third health clinic and approved an increase in the budget for Durham School Bus Services.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract.

At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.

In the meantime, the district plans to build a new health care clinic on the south side of Logan Elementary. It will bring comprehensive healthcare options to the Logan area. This means that people will be able to go and get regular checkups, visit with doctors and get prescriptions, just like regular doctors offices. The clinic will start by serving students before eventually opening for the rest of the community. Clinics will also offer mental health services. The district is partnering with local healthcare students to make this happen. Students will get their necessary clinical practice and it will provide free healthcare for the community.

In addition to health care clinics, SPS also voted to increase the budget for Durham School Bus Services. The district cannot confirm whether this budget change will bring more bus stops for students. Some parents are frustrated with the changes, but the district said they are working with what they have.

Board members say the total number of routes contracted have gone down. However, per route cost has gone up due to inflation. Therefore, every route the bus service will run will cost more.

Ultimately, the contract provides a 7% increase in the rate schedule for an estimated student transportation expenditure of $11,284,860 for the 2022-2023 school year.

There is a hotline parents can call if they have any questions about the changes. The district said someone should answer that number anytime during school hours.

