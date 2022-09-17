Latinos en Spokane brings El Mercadito to the MAC for Hispanic Heritage Month

SPOKANE, Wash. —
El Mercadito visited the Northwestern Museum of Arts and Culture Saturday.
Typically -- Latinos en Spokane hosts the event on the last Saturday of every month in Cannon Park.
But Saturday, the organization brought the event to Browne's addition as a part of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.
El mercadito features Hispanic food vendors, merchants and dance.
Latinos en Spokane said El Mercadito is an opportunity to showcase culture and share it with the community.
"Showing are people that the Latino community is a working community, is a nice people that really needed an opportunity to show we have," El Mercadito manager Andres Sanchez said. "So we have a local vendors and it's a great opportunity for the community. Latinos en Spokane started as a Facebook group and then jumped to a nonprofit organization. We're glad to have the opportunity to help hundreds and hundreds of families every month."
When the event's in Cannon Park, Latinos en Spokane hosts vaccine and health clinics, immigration resources and food distributions.