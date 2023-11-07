Spokane County EMTS, paramedics begin strike votes as contract negotiations continue

A mediator will meet with both sides starting July 17, but a strike could happen as soon as July 19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — EMTS and paramedics in Spokane County could strike as soon as next week if a contract agreement isn't reached soon.

The union contract for American Medical Response Spokane lapsed June 30; that's the largest emergency ambulance service provider across Spokane and Spokane County. Meetings between the two sides have yet to reach a consensus, meaning Teamsters Local 690 is prepared to take the next step.

"These are the new ones we had made to go in the cars, in the windshields of the cars," said Teamsters business agent Joe Kuhn as he pointed out new posters.

'UNAVAILABLE starting JULY 19 unless we have a fair contract!' the posters read.

"The fact of the matter is we're telling them we're ready to go," Kuhn said.

Tuesday morning union workers began voting on whether or not to strike; a second voting opportunity was set for Tuesday evening, with two more votes slated for Thursday.

Kuhn says the two big hang-ups during contract negotiation have been wages and overtime.

"People make comments to them in the ambulance at least they get paid good wages. Well actually we don't. A lot of people are surprised we make less than a lot of fast food workers," he said.

Paramedics start at just over $22/hour, with EMTs making $17.62 to start.

"None of us got into this for the money," said EMT Kevin Morcom. "However it'd still be nice to either be able to put something into savings or not live paycheck to paycheck."

Morcom says tensions are at an all-time high in an already stressful job as workers prepare to picket.

"One of the big takeaways from last week was we're paid $17.62 to watch someone die," he said.

Across Spokane County, 44 ambulances run an average 440 calls every day, Morcom explains. If union workers walk out, that could shrink or slow those services significantly.

"They may be able to staff two or three ambulances with management and people like that," Kuhn said.

"But it's nowhere near enough to adequately run Spokane County," Morcom added.

A spokesperson with AMR provided KREM 2 with this statement:

"American Medical Response (AMR) Spokane is working closely with Teamsters Local 690 as we prepare for additional upcoming negotiations. AMR Spokane's goal in these negotiations is to ensure both organizations find an agreeable middle ground that enables our valued first responders and other employees to receive a market-comparable agreement that also ensures a financially sustainable system for the future."

A federal mediator is stepping in July 17-18, Kuhn said, to see if a compromise can be reached.

"That's the goal," Kuhn added. "Nobody wants to go on strike."

