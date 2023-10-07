Barricaded suspect near Spokane DSHS building prompts SWAT standoff

Police say a suspect has barricaded themselves near the DSHS building at 1313 N. Maple Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police confirms there is a SWAT standoff underway at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) building.

Julie Humphreys from Spokane Police told KREM 2 they received a call at 7 a.m. from a security guard at the DSHS building. When police arrived, they say the man brandished a knife and did not comply with orders.

The man is now barricaded outside the south side of the building. Police have moved DSHS employees from the south side to the north side of the building.

Spokane Police say they have a SWAT team, K9s and drones on the scene. A mental health professional and hostage negotiator are on the scene as well.

DSHS released a statement to KREM 2, which read, "We are deferring to law enforcement on providing details at this time. However, at their request DSHS employees are sheltering in place on the North side of the building."

Police have closed Sinto Avenue and Sharp Avenue at Ash Street and Maple Street. Authorities are urging the public to stay away from the situation.

Spokane Police say the massive police response was called to keep the situation contained to one area, and it's unclear at this time if the suspect has any other weapons.

Another SWAT vehicle has just pulled up to the stand-off at the DSHS building. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/XWUm2e0ddB — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) July 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.

WATCH RELATED: Spokane Police gives update on SWAT standoff outside Spokane DSHS building

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.