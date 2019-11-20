LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District is asking all its customers to boil their water after a water sample from a fire hydrant was tested positive for E. Coli.

Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District General Manager Bijay Adams said a residential customer was attempting to hook up to the system and was having a hard time getting a bacteria-free sample back. He said the customers service connection didn’t test positive for E. Coli, a nearby fire hydrant did.

Adams said the fire hydrant located near the Peterbilt on East Knox Avenue tested positive for E. Coli. He said it’s believed the contamination is impacting a portion of the system along East Appleway Boulevard, which is about a block from East Knox Avenue.

Adams said the sewer and water district is collection samples to find the source of the pollution. Once they find the source, Adams said they will be better able to treat it. They are also working to chlorinate the system.

The water district is asking all of its customers to boil their water as a precaution.

Something similar happened to the water in Hillyard at the end of July. The E. Coli contamination occurred when a commercial hydroseed truck pumping water from a hydrant allowed backflow into the water system.

People living in the area bound by Wellesley Avenue, Freya Street, Crown Avenue and Havana Street were asked to avoid drinking the tap water.

It is still unclear who was responsible for the contamination.

