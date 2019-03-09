SPOKANE, Wash. — After some Hillyard residents were unable to drink or cook with their water in July, the City of Spokane is looking into ways to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again.

The contamination occurred in the neighborhood when a commercial hydroseed truck pumping water from a hydrant allowed backflow into the water system.

Many water usage meters in the affected area had to be replaced, as they were clogged with hydroseed fibers.

The city is considering two options: installing locks on fire hydrants to prevent unauthorized access or constructing fill stations that contractors can use to access water rather than hooking up into hydrants.

City spokeswoman Marlene Feist said the city will decide what the best course of action is based on the cost. She did not have an estimate for how much such technology could cost but said it would be paid for through City of Spokane Water Department revenues.

Feist said a reasonable estimate of the cost of the Hillyard incident is about $50,000, though this is not exact.

RELATED: Questions remain for the City of Spokane after lifting Hillyard water restrictions

RELATED: Hillyard water tested positive for E. Coli after water advisory was issued, city says

The name of the company whose trucks allowed the backflow has not been released. Feist said the incident is still under investigation by the Spokane Police Department.

Nearby Post Falls has had locks on its hydrants for nearly 20 years.

Matthew Isch, chief operator of the city’s Water Division, said that the city physically installed locks on all of the hydrants, with each one taking a few minutes each.

Anyone who wants to use the hydrant must take out a permit with the city. An employee then inspects the vehicles for backflow protections devices and unlocks the hydrants.

The city does even share locks with the fire departments and tells them to cut it off in case of emergency.

Post Falls has tried using meters and other devices, similar to Coeur d’Alene, but found that they were often vandalized, Isch said.

“We always say [to the public], ‘If you see something that looks odd, say something,’” Isch said.

RELATED: 'A rotten egg. That’s what I smelled': Hillyard homeowners describe water contamination

RELATED: Activist Erin Brockovich sounds off on Hillyard water contamination: 'There is more to this story'