SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane lifted water restrictions in the Hillyard neighborhood of northeast Spokane on Wednesday after tests showed that the water is clean.

The news release was sent out at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Following multiple test results confirming clean water, the City of Spokane is lifting water restrictions in Northeast Spokane today. The Washington State Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water agreed with the decision to lift the restriction," City Spokeswoman Marlene Feist said in the release.

Feist said that customers in the affected area should run water for five minutes to clear stagnant water left in pipes. The release also said the City of Spokane will provide "a credit on the water consumption portion of affected customers’ bills for the time that the customers couldn’t use their water for drinking or cooking."

The credits should appear on the customers' September bills, Feist said.

RELATED: Hillyard water tested positive for E. Coli after water advisory was issued, city says

The water contamination, which began last Friday, affected people in an area bound by Wellesley Ave., Freya St., Crown Ave. and Havana St. The contamination occurred when a commercial hydroseed truck pumping water from a hydrant allowed backflow into the water system.

KREM

Many water usage meters in the affected area had to be replaced due to being clogged with hydroseed fibers, according to Feist. The city is still investigating the incident, Feist said.

Editor's Note: The following video is a report on answers given for commonly asked questions about the water contamination.

RELATED: Six questions about the Hillyard water contamination answered

RELATED: E. coli prompts water advisory for Spokane Valley mobile home park residents