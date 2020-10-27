Here's where hospital capacity stands at Kootenai Health

Thirty-nine coronavirus patients are hospitalized at Kootenai Health as of Tuesday, Oct. 27. Thirteen of them require critical care.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — North Idaho's major hospital remains near capacity on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the area.

Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene announced last Wednesday that it was 99% full. Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai and Boundary counties to its highest risk level, the "substantial" or red category, one day later.

Panhandle Health's board voted on the same day to end the mask mandate for all of Kootenai County, but Coeur d'Alene enacted one of its own at an emergency city council meeting held on Monday, Oct. 26.

Andrea Nagel, a spokesperson for Kootenai Health, told KREM that the hospital's medical/surgical capacity is at 97% as of Tuesday, Oct. 27. Thirty-nine COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Kootenai Health, 13 of which require critical care.

Kootenai Health leaders said last week that the hospital was looking to other hospitals in the Northwest to find space for transferring patients if necessary. The hospital has not transferred any patients to Spokane due to capacity issues or declined any patient transfers from surrounding hospitals as of Tuesday, Nagel said.

Kootenai Health and Bonner General in Sandpoint are the only two hospitals with intensive care unit beds out of five counties that PHD serves. Katherine Hoyer with PHD said Kootenai Health has between 26 and 32 ICU beds, while Bonner General has four.

Kootenai Health is currently licensed for 330 hospital beds, 200 of which are designated as "medical/surgical," Nagel said. The remainder are used for labor and delivery, post-partum, behavioral health, chemical dependency and the hospital's NICU. The hospital's designated unit for COVID-19 patients has 32 rooms.

To help accommodate growing patient volumes, the hospital is transitioning a number of its rooms — for coronavirus patients and others — to double occupancy, Nagel said. This will help prepare the hospital for more patients and will only be used when necessary.