Kootenai Health may have to transfer patients as hospital approaches capacity

Kootenai Health has 31 COVID-19 inpatients and 11 of them require critical care. The overall hospital consensus for patients requiring care is 99% full.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health may have to transfer patients to Seattle or Portland as the hospital in Coeur d'Alene approaches capacity, according to a news release.

As of Wednesday morning, Kootenai Health has 31 COVID-19 inpatients and 11 of them require critical care. The overall hospital consensus for patients requiring medical or surgical care is 99% percent full, according to the release.

Spokane hospitals are also full and cannot accept more patients, the release said.

It remains unclear at this time which hospitals in Spokane are nearing capacity, and KREM has reached out to spokespersons with Providence Health Care and MultiCare for more information.

Representatives said there will be limited opportunities to transfer patients to other facilities once Kootenai Health is at capacity. Kootenai Health is currently looking at hospitals in Seattle or Portland to find space for transferring patients but it is "very limited," according to the release.

Panhandle Health District reported 141 cases in Idaho's five northern counties on as of Tuesday, Oct. 20. This was the single largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 4,539 COVID-19 cases in North Idaho and 71 deaths since the pandemic began, according to PHD.

Spokane Regional Health District reported 52 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Tuesday, Oct. 20. There are 17 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Spokane County, including four that are new within the past week, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 8,813 COVID-19 cases and 186 deaths in Spokane County since the pandemic began. Forty people were hospitalized at last check.

"The Inland Northwest is at a critical moment in the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions of our community will determine whether Kootenai Health and other regional hospitals will have the ability to continue providing care for all types of patients in our region," representatives from Kootenai Health wrote in the release.

Kootenai Health is also facing a shortage of staff due to difficulties in finding and recruiting nurses, including traveling nurses from other communities. The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted at Kootenai Health is also at its highest point since the start of the pandemic.

Leaders at Kootenai Health said they anticipate the usual increase in illnesses and hospitalizations with the onset of cold and flu season, which will affect already stretched resources.

"On behalf of your community hospital, health district, emergency services, and surrounding critical access hospitals, please stay vigilant. Let us all commit to spread out, limit groups, wear a mask, and encourage others to do the same," representatives wrote in the release.

"Each of us plays a role in protecting our friends, family, and co-workers. It takes a collective effort to make a difference. Together we can slow the spread of this disease to help keep it manageable for our health care system and protect those who are most susceptible to complications from COVID-19," the release continues.

Health leaders are asking people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including w

Wearing a mask or face covering.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Keeping your family home when possible and staying home when sick.

Avoiding public areas and doing your best to distance yourself at least 6 feet from others.

Avoiding travel.

Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue if you are not masked, then throwing the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces often.