PHOTOS: Inside look at Kootenai Health's COVID-19 isolation unit

"They are the backbone of our organization and heroes in every sense of the word," Kootenai Health said of its staff members.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Wednesday, Sept. 2, marked six months since leadership at Kootenai Health began implementing the hospital's response to COVID-19.

Eleven COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Kootenai Health, with two of those patients requiring critical care, as of Friday, Sept. 4.

More than 2,800 people have contracted coronavirus in North Idaho since the pandemic began, with 2,219 cases in Kootenai County alone. Forty-eight people have died in North Idaho.

In a message released on Friday, Kootenai Health thanked its staff members for their dedication to their community and patients, sacrifice and teamwork.

"They are the backbone of our organization and heroes in every sense of the word," the message reads.

Kootenai Health also expressed gratitude toward community members who have sent letters, gifts and donations to the hospital, actions that "helped lift spirits and provide hope."

To mark the six-month milestone, Kootenai Health released exclusive photos of the hospital's COVID-19 isolation unit and a YouTube video highlighting the work of frontline staff members there. The project is also aimed at capturing and recording an important chapter in Kootenai Health's history.

All of the photos below were taken by Jerome Pollos of Jerome Pollos photography.

PHOTOS: Kootenai Health's COVID-19 isolation unit 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9