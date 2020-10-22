All of North Idaho has a maximum of 36 ICU beds for critically ill patients

While there is a hospital in every county in the Panhandle, only two hospitals can help care for critical ill coronavirus patients.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Only two hospitals in North Idaho have Intensive Care Unit beds, according to the Panhandle Health District.

Panhandle Health District Spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said Bonner General and Kootenai Health are the only two hospitals with ICU beds out of the five counties the health district serves. Hoyer said Kootenai Health has between 26 and 32 ICU beds, while Bonner General has four. This means, at maximum, all of North Idaho has 36 ICU beds.

Bonner and Kootenai Counties are the two hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, Kootenai County had 3,628 cases and Bonner County had 458 cases.

While there is a hospital in every county in the Panhandle, those two hospitals are the only ones able to care for critical ill coronavirus patients. As of Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m., Kootenai Health is caring for 27 COVID-19 patients and 11 of those require critical care.

Hoyer said Benewah Community Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital and Shoshone Medical Center can see coronavirus patients but they can only help those patients to a certain point. If they are critically ill, they will need to go to a hospital with an ICU.

Coronavirus patients aren’t the only ones occupying ICU beds. Hoyer said people who’ve suffered injuries and other illnesses need them too. She said hospitals have only seen a couple flu patients so far this season.

Hoyer said coronavirus positivity rates and daily case numbers in North Idaho are the highest they’ve been since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Panhandle Health District reported a record 141 daily coronavirus cases.

Hoyer said these cases aren’t being link to any specific place or event. She said cooler weather might be enticing people to be out and about more. She also understands that people might be tired of following the COVID-19 restrictions.