Live updates: CHAS appointment system 'at capacity' as Spokane Arena mass vaccine site opens

A limited number of appointments will be accepted to start and the Spokane Arena COVID-19 vaccine clinic could quickly reach capacity. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is opening at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27 as part of a statewide effort to ramp up vaccine distribution.

Online scheduling for appointments at the mass vaccination site became available on the CHAS Health website at 9 a.m. on Wednesday but many users almost immediately reported technical difficulties. Fifteen minutes after the site launched, CHAS said its scheduling system was "at capacity." An appointment is required to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the site and there is no waitlist.

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed on Monday that it received the first shipment of 3,000 Moderna coronavirus vaccines for the site. Roughly 25 members of the Washington National Guard arrived in Spokane to assist at the vaccine site on the same day.

Four new mass vaccination sites are opening across the state, including the one in Spokane. The facilities will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily.

The three other mass vaccination sites are located at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to Governor Jay Inslee's office.

Find live updates about Spokane's mass vaccine site opening below.

Note: This story will be updated with the latest information. More details on how to schedule an appointment are available below.

10:02 a.m.: CHAS Health says people should check back after 10:30 a.m. for more information on scheduling an appointment.

9:38 a.m.: In a message on its website, CHAS Health says it is "experiencing technical difficulties" with its registration tool. People should check back after 10 a.m. for more information.

9:15 a.m.: CHAS Health tweets that its scheduling and phone systems are "currently at capacity." They are asking people to be patient.

9:04 a.m.: Some users report technical issues with the CHAS Health website, including an inability to see appointment times.

9 a.m.: The appointment scheduling feature goes live on CHAS Health's website.

8:44 a.m.: Some people showed up to the Spokane Arena on Wednesday morning without the required appointment.

There is clearly some confusion about the mass covid-19 vaccination clinic at the @SpokaneArena. It is appointment only, no walk ups allowed. You can book an online appointment at 9 a.m. on the @CHAS_health website. #UpWithKREM pic.twitter.com/UYjdiKPPSu — Jen York (@KREMjen) January 27, 2021

Eligibility and how to schedule an appointment

The mass vaccine site will be open by appointment only to those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Phases 1A or 1B-1. According to the DOH, the initial goal is to provide about 500 vaccinations per site every day, though this amount will be less in the beginning.

Phases 1A and 1B-1 include:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Those who are looking to get a vaccine should first confirm they are eligible using the state's PhaseFinder tool. The next step is to make an appointment on the CHAS Health website beginning Wednesday.

A "limited number of initial appointments" will be accepted to start and some sites will quickly reach capacity for week one, the DOH said. Patients should bring a copy or screenshot of the PhaseFinder tool showing their eligibility, a photo ID and insurance card if they have it.

Health officials recommend that those who are eligible for the vaccine first check with their primary healthy provider about vaccinations before scheduling an appointment at the Spokane Arena site.

A representative from CHAS said people should show up no earlier than five to 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. CHAS officials believe that appointments should take 25 to 30 minutes.

People should use the Boone entrance to access the Spokane Arena. A greeter will direct them to a check-in line where staff will confirm their scheduled appointment and direct them to a parking area. Once inside the Spokane Arena, people will receive a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and be directed to the waiting area to receive the vaccine.

Idaho residents will not be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena site.

Patients without internet access should call the Washington Department of Health COVID Helpline at 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816, then press #. The phone resource will go live on Friday, Jan. 29.

COVID-19 testing will continue

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS, said vaccinations will take place indoors for the sake of efficiency and to make sure people are properly observed after receiving the vaccine.

CHAS will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at the Spokane Arena once the vaccine site opens and the two services will coexist, Charvet said.

Testing is currently available to community members who meet the following criteria:

Have COVID-19 symptoms; or

Do not have COVID-19 symptoms but have had direct COVID-19 exposure; or

Are nursing home employees.

Transportation help is available

Those who need transportation assistance can use Paratransit for to get to the Arena once their appointment is scheduled:

Paratransit door-to-door service is available for anyone over 60 with proof of ID. For those over 60 years old who do not have a Paratransit bus card, it is $2 each way and $4 for round trip. Cash is the only form of payment that will be accepted.

Patients can call 509-328-1552 to schedule a Paratransit ride once their vaccine appointment is scheduled.

SRHD didn't find out about site until Inslee's announcement

The Spokane Regional Health District says it only found out about the site when Inslee made his announcement.

"We found out when the rest of the public found out," said Kayla Myers, who leads the health district's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. "But we welcome it and we think it's a great strategy."

Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee's office, said they were told the Washington DOH was doing outreach prior to the governor's announcement.

KREM reached out to DOH for clarification and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The Department of Health is moving quickly to make Gov. Inslee’s vision of regional mass vaccination locations a reality. This work has already begun by making personal contact with each of the selected local health jurisdictions to find a collaborative solution to have mass vaccination clinics delivering vaccines by January 25, 2021. While we have connected with some of the locations, others are still in process."

Other places to get vaccinated

There are a handful of places in the Spokane area scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Here are some ways to get vaccinated out of the Spokane Arena site.

MultiCare

Two MultiCare clinics are offering COVID-19 vaccinations subject to availability.

They include the Rockwood clinic in Liberty Lake located at 1326 N. Stanford Lane and the Deaconess Health & Education Center located in Spokane at 910 W. 5th Ave. Ste. 266.

Appointments are required and in high demand. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine may not find anything through the online scheduling option.

If appointments are not available, you will need to check back at another date for openings. More information is available on MultiCare's website.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics at 9425 N. Nevada Street Ste. 300 in North Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who are interested should call 509-270-0065 or email vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for more information.

Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological

Prevention Northwest's office is located at 26 E. 5th Ave. in Spokane.

Those who are looking for more information should send an email to covidinfo@preventionnw.com.

Providence in Spokane County

Providence is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling process for its patients. Its website will be updated with details and links as they are available.

The health care company and its community partners will also open community clinics to vaccinate the public.

Safeway

Safeway located at 14020 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only.

If there are no spots left on the online scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. Safeway will add more appointments when more vaccine is available.

Unify Community Health

Unify Community Health is located at 120 W. Mission Ave. in Spokane.

Those who would like more information about COVID-19 vaccinations should email unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org.

HMOs - Health Maintenance Organizations

Some HMOs, or Health Maintenance Organizations, are also registered vaccine providers in Washington