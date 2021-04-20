Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics are offering appointments in Spokane: What to know

Here's everything you should know about the Spokane coronavirus vaccine clinics, including hours, locations and how to sign up for an appointment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Appointments are available at COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Spokane, including one launching at Gonzaga University on Thursday, April 22.

The clinics are run by multiple providers, including CHAS Health, Providence Health Care, MultiCare and the Washington State Department of Health in conjunction with Safeway. All Washington residents who are 16 and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 15.

Here's what Spokane residents should know about the clinics, including hours, locations and how to sign up for an appointment.

Providence clinic at Gonzaga

Free COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available weekly at vaccine clinics on the Gonzaga University campus beginning Thursday, April 22.

The clinics are managed and administered by Providence Health Care and hosted by Gonzaga at the Martin Centre Field House, located at 710 E. Lower Kennedy Drive, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday. They will continue as long as there is community demand. Future clinics are scheduled for April 29 and May 13, 20 and 27.

Gonzaga has hosted several public vaccination clinics on its campus in the last three months.

Spokane Community College clinic

CHAS Health is running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Spokane Community College (SCC). The site is located at SCC's Walter S. Johnson Sports Center (Building 5) and is scheduled to be in operation over the coming weeks and months to meet demand

Community members do not need to be patients of CHAS Health to receive a vaccine.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine walk-ins are not available. Those who are looking to schedule an appointment can do so online. Appointments for the clinic are available Wednesday through Saturday.

People can drive to both the vaccination and testing location at the SCC campus using the entrance on East Nora Avenue from Mission Avenue. Bus access is available using STA Route 29 to SCC.

Additional information about the vaccination and testing clinic, including a map on the location is available on CHAS Health's website.

Spokane Arena mass vaccine clinic

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to run a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena.

Hours for the clinic are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The clinic administers the Moderna vaccine, which is two doses that are administered 28 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 years or older.

Appointments are managed by the DOH and Safeway/Albertsons pharmacies and can be scheduled online.

Walk-in appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available to those who have not been able to schedule their second appointment elsewhere, according to the Spokane Regional Health District's website. To receive a second dose, people must bring their immunization card as proof of their first.

Those who received their first dose at the Spokane Arena mass vaccine site were given a second dose appointment at that time. If you do not receive a second dose appointment, call the COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #. Those who need helping scheduling an appointment can call the same number.

Those who are going to the Arena for a vaccine should arrive a few minutes before their appointment to complete the check-in process. People should use the Boone Street entrance and a greeter will direct them to the check-in line.

Once inside the Arena, people will receive a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and be directed to the waiting area to receive their vaccine. Individuals should plan to wait for 15 to 30 minutes for observation after their vaccination.

Other vaccination options

The above clinics are three options among a handful of places where Spokane residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare providers and pharmacies are also providing vaccines.