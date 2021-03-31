WATCH LIVE: Inslee discusses Washington's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Inslee will be joined by health leaders during an afternoon press conference.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will provide an update on Washington state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

He will be joined by Dr. Umair Shah, secretary of the state's Department of Health; Michelle Roberts, assistant secretary of the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The update comes at a time when more vulnerable Washingtonians are being vaccinated, but cases among young people are on the rise. On March 26, King County's top health official Dr. Jeff Duchin said recent King County data shows "there's a good chance we're looking at the beginning of a fourth wave."

Inslee said Tuesday there was a possibility the COVID-19 vaccine could be made available to all adults before May 1. However, he said the state would need an increase in the number of doses being shipped in.