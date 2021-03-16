First-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Spokane Arena: How to sign up

Appointments for Spokane's mass vaccine clinic are available on the Safeway website for Tuesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 20.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic.

This comes after Safeway announced it would partner with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to run the clinic. Safeway began working at the site as its provider on Tuesday, March 9 and is also assisting with appointment registration moving forward.

During the first week of March, the DOH only offered appointments to people getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena. The site began to offer limited first-dose appointments last week but more are available right now.

Appointments are available on the Safeway website for Tuesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 20. People can use the scheduling control buttons in their confirmation email to schedule their second-dose appointment.

Those who need help scheduling an appointment can also call Washington state's COVID-19 information line at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

People with an appointment should use the Boone Street entrance to the Arena and arrive a few minutes before their appointment to complete the check-in process. Once inside the Arena, people will receive a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and be directed to a waiting area to receive their vaccine. Individuals should plan to wait for 15 to 30 minutes of observation after their appointment.

Those with an appointment should bring a copy or screenshot of the state's Phase Finder tool showing their eligibility and a photo ID. For second-dose appointments, people are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Anyone eligible in Tier 2 of Phase 1B of Washington state's vaccine distribution plan can get a coronavirus shot starting Wednesday, March 17, which is five days earlier than the state previously planned. That group includes critical workers who work in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, schools and child care, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People over 16 years old who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be included in this phase.