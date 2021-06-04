COVID-19 vaccine appointments at SCC available beginning Thursday: How to schedule one

Community members do not need to be patients of CHAS Health to receive the vaccine at Spokane Community College. Here's what you need to know about the new clinic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by CHAS Health is opening at Spokane Community College on Wednesday, April 7.

The site will be located at SCC's Walter S. Johnson Sports Center (Building 5) and is scheduled to be in operations over the coming weeks and months to meet demand, CHAS Health said in a press release. CHAS previously served as the provider for the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health. Safeway has since taken over as the provider at the site.

Community members do not need to be patients of CHAS Health to receive a vaccine but they must meet current eligibility requirements in Washington state. Everyone age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Washington on April 15.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine walk-ins are not available. Those who are looking to schedule an appointment can do so online. Appointments for the clinic are available beginning Thursday, April 8.

CHAS is also moving its drive-thru COVID-19 testing from the Spokane Arena to SCC. Testing will open at SCC on Wednesday, April 14. Vaccination and testing will be offered Wednesday through Saturday through the spring.

People can drive to both the vaccination and testing location at the SCC campus using the entrance on East Nora Avenue from Mission Avenue. Bus access is available using STA Route 29 to SCC.

“Based on previous experiences with both COVID-19 testing and vaccination, CHAS Health knew we would need a large space to successfully vaccinate community members,” said Aaron Wilson, CEO of CHAS Health. “The leadership of Spokane Community College reached out to us offering their facilities as a centralized location for vaccinations as well as testing that would be easy for community members to access. Their teams have been tremendous in supporting this effort with our internal CHAS Health team. We truly thank them for inviting us to campus and supporting this effort to provide COVID-19 vaccination and testing to the community."