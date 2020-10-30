Spokane Regional Health District Board asks Dr. Bob Lutz to resign

Dr. Bob Lutz has served as Spokane Regional Health Officer since June 16, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Regional Health District Board has asked health officer Dr. Bob Lutz to resign.

His role in managing Spokane County's coronavirus response has made him a household name.

The decision was made during the executive session of the board's regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to SRHD spokesperson Kelli Hawkins. A media availability with more information is scheduled via Zoom at 11 a.m.

Spokane County Commissioners Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French serve on the board, along with Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, Councilmembers Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, Spokane Valley City Councilmember Linda Thompson and Millwood Mayor Kevin Freeman.

According to bylaws outlined on the SRHD website, the Board of Health approves the appointment and termination of the health officer.

Lutz and his wife have lived in for Spokane for about 16 years. He worked in urgent care for a number of years before working his way up to clinical director of Urgent Care for Rockwood.

Lutz has served as Spokane Regional Health Officer since June 16, 2017. He and the team at Spokane Regional Health District were recently announced as the 2020 recipients of the Sister Peter Claver Humanitarian Award from Providence Health Care.

KREM has reached out to Lutz for a statement in response to Friday's announcement, along with representatives for Spokane County and the City of Spokane.