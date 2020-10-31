Protest in support of Dr. Lutz planned for Sunday outside Spokane Regional Health District building

The protest is "to inform the Board of Health... that Dr. Lutz's forced resignation is not acceptable to the community in which he serves," the description reads.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A protest in support of Dr. Bob Lutz is scheduled to take place outside the Spokane Regional Health District on Sunday at 3 p.m., according to the event's Facebook Page. As of right now, 54 people are going and 365 are interested. The protest organizer is a former SRHD employee.

"Let the city, county, and state know that Dr. Lutz is a vital part of our community and we won't tolerate any type of political antics to have him removed," the description reads. "This, [sic] to inform the Board of Health and the City Council that Dr. Lutz's forced resignation is not acceptable to the community in which he serves."

Dr. Lutz's last day at the health district was Thursday, Oct. 29, after the county's Board of Health gave Administrative Officer Amelia Clark its support to ask for his resignation.