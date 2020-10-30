Protesters gather outside of Spokane health district building after Dr. Lutz's departure

A group of about 10 protesters gathered and held signs protesting the Spokane County health officer's departure.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters are gathering outside of the Spokane Regional Health District building on Friday afternoon after the sudden departure of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

A group of about 10 people holding signs protesting Lutz's departure could be seen outside of the building on Friday afternoon.

Lutz's sudden departure came after the county Board of Health asked for his resignation, citing 'personnel issues.' Amelia Clark, the Administrative Officer at the Spokane Regional Health District, said she brought concerns about Lutz to the board during an executive session on Thursday night. She said the board supported asking for Lutz's resignation.

It is unclear if Lutz resigned or was terminated, but it has been confirmed that his last day at the district was Thursday.

Lutz has garnered widespread recognition in the county for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters have come by @spokanehealth who are upset about Dr. Lutz resignation. They told me off camera they are heartbroken and many epidemiologists and staff have chosen to not come into work today. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/MXTgBI2ROY — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 30, 2020