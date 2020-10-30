'An extremely tough challenge': Spokane leaders react to Dr. Bob Lutz's departure from the Spokane Regional Health District

Dr. Bob Lutz, the Spokane County Health Officer, is no longer with the Spokane Regional Health District after being asked to resign by the county Board of Health.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-area leaders are reacting to the sudden departure of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz from the Spokane Regional Health District on Friday.

News broke on Friday morning that Dr. Bob Lutz had been asked to resign by the Spokane County Board of Health on Thursday night due to "personnel issues." Amelia Clark, Administrative Officer at the Spokane Regional Health District, said she had brought forth concerns about Lutz during an executive session during the board's meeting on Thursday. It is unclear if Lutz resigned or was terminated.

Lutz had become a well-known public figure in Spokane County due to his leadership in the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying that Lutz faced "an extremely tough challenge" in leading the county through the pandemic.

Woodward's statement reads in full:

“Dr. Lutz has faced an extremely tough challenge over an extended time and gave everything he had to the community. Spokane and the state were the first to take the national stage in February. We have been learning about the virus as we go and those long months since have left our region anxious, tired, and frustrated that we are not progressing as fast as everyone had hoped. This is a community health and economic emergency and it takes partnership and community to solve it; we will rally together as Spokane always does. Please continue to put your loved ones, friends, neighbors, and colleagues first as you remain resilient and practice good mask etiquette and hand hygiene.”

Spokane County District 3 Commissioner Al French, who is on the Spokane County Board of Health, spoke with KREM's Mark Hanrahan on Friday morning after the news broke, saying that the pandemic represents "unique times" for the county.

"You know, there's a lot of opinions around the timing of this, and there's a lot of angst in the community about why [the county] hasn't moved further, why have we not moved faster. There are a lot of families that are struggling. You know, until, at the national level, we get some kind of stimulus package and stuff ... there's a lot of folks that are really hurting," French said. "We just, as the Board of County Commissioners, we just have the food bank, another $2.5 million to address found sustainability. We're doing things for rent assistance. This is unique times, so we're doing what we can to help those in our community, especially those that are struggling the most."

Marcus Riccelli (D), the State Representative for Washington's 3rd Legislative District, which covers much of the city of Spokane, released a statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon calling on the individual members of the board to reveal their stance on the decision.

"Every single health board member needs to say where they stand on this decision. I am doubting the communication during the press conference of full support of the board - that implies unanimous. I think that is misinformation," Riccelli said.

The Spokane County Democrats released a statement on their official Facebook page, calling the board's decision to ask for his departure "unconscionable."

The beginning of the statement is replicated below. The full statement can be read at the Facebook link posted below the following quote, or by clicking here.

"The Spokane County Democrats remain united in our support of science. Dr. Lutz has been a strong advocate in keeping our community safe, offering critical guidance at a time when our residents’ health and safety are threatened.

The decision by the Spokane Regional Health District Board to force out Spokane County’s health officer amid a pandemic is unconscionable. Just yesterday, Spokane reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths and crossed over the barrier of 200 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The district confirmed 112 new cases yesterday. In what universe is eliminating the public health officer from the county the appropriate response to surging cases and continued deaths?"

