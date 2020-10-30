WATCH: Full press conference on Dr. Lutz resignation decision

Officials with the Spokane Regional Health District did not offer clarification during the press conference on whether Dr. Bob Lutz resigned or was terminated.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After an announcement on Friday that Spokane County's top health official had been asked to resign, officials with the Spokane Regional Health District dodged questions from reporters during a heated press conference.

SRHD Administrative Officer Amelia Clark, spokesperson Kelli Hawkins and Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick spoke during Friday morning's media availability.

Clark brought forth concerns about Lutz during an executive session of the county's Board of Health on Thursday. The executive committee then gave Clark their support to ask for Lutz's resignation, she said during the press conference.

Journalists from media outlets throughout the Spokane area repeatedly asked Clark for clarification on whether Lutz resigned or was terminated, which she refused to provide due to advice of legal counsel.

Clark also did not provide information about the issues that led up to her decision to call for Lutz's resignation.

Health officials ended the press conference early when reporters still had questions.