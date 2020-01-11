Dr. Bob Lutz issues statement: 'To be clear, I have not resigned'

Dr. Bob Lutz has hired an attorney and plans to fight to keep his position, according to the statement.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Dr. Bob Lutz is breaking his silence after the Spokane County Regional Health Board and Administrative Officer asked for his resignation.

His statement reads in full:

"In light of the recent events surrounding my employment with the Spokane Regional Health District, I have hired attorney Bryce Wilcox from Lee & Hayes. To be clear, I have not resigned. I maintain a strong desire to continue working to promote the health and safety of the citizens of Spokane County and this region. The manner, timing, and motivation underlying the request I resign is troubling, and I have hired Mr. Wilcox to assist me in pursuing all available legal remedies should the SRHD’s Board decide to terminate my employment. Like everyone else, I am now in limbo and am awaiting word from the Board regarding my employment status. Further information will be forthcoming after I hear from the Board."

Lutz's last day at the Spokane Regional Health District was Thursday, Oct. 29, after the county's Board of Health gave Administrative Officer Amelia Clark its support to ask for his resignation.

However, board member and Spokane City Council member Betsy Wilkerson told KREM's Amanda Roley that she doesn't support the decision and wasn't in the executive session on Thursday due to travel.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, who also serves on the county Board of Health, spoke with KREM's Casey Decker about the situation Friday night, saying that he doesn't know if Lutz is still the Spokane County Health Officer.

"I think it would be fair to say that I don't think anyone thinks he's acting at the health officer. Whether he still holds the official title or not is unclear to me," Beggs said. He also added that to his knowledge, Lutz hasn't resigned or been formally terminated.