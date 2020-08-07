Employee at Dutch Bros. Coffee on Spokane's Division St. tests positive for COVID-19

The employee worked a morning shift on June 29 prior to testing positive, the company said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at the Dutch Bros. Coffee location on North Division Street in Spokane has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company announced on Saturday.

According to Dutch Bros. Coffee, the employee got their positive result on Saturday, July 4. The company said it immediately began closing and said it would undergo a deep cleaning by a third-party.

According to the company, the employee worked a morning shift on June 29.

In late June, two employees at the company's Airway Heights location tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Some restaurants in Spokane have temporarily closed their doors as cases have spiked in the county in recent weeks.