Two employees at Dutch Bros in Airway Heights test positive for COVID-19

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two employees tested positive for the new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Dutch Bros Coffee in Airway Heights.
The first employee at our shop located at 10117 US Hwy 2 took a COVID-19 test on 6/24 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/25. The second employee took a COVID-19 test on 6/26 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/27. They have both been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
Prior to the positive test, the first employee worked midday shifts on 6/17 and 6/18; and morning to evening shifts on 6/19 and 6/22.
The second employee worked a midday shift on 6/20 and an evening shift on 6/22.
The coffee shop released a statement saying they learned of the first positive case on Thursday, 6/25 and immediately began closing the store. As an extra precaution, the Airway Heights shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. Dutch Bros says they are also coordinating with public health officials to meet the recommended expectations.
Dutch Bros said they have also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs
Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations