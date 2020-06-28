Two employees at Dutch Bros in Airway Heights test positive for COVID-19

Dutch Bros Coffee has learned two employees at the Airway Heights location has tested positve for the coronavirus. The shop plans to close down for deep cleaning.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two employees tested positive for the new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Dutch Bros Coffee in Airway Heights.

The first employee at our shop located at 10117 US Hwy 2 took a COVID-19 test on 6/24 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/25. The second employee took a COVID-19 test on 6/26 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/27. They have both been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Prior to the positive test, the first employee worked midday shifts on 6/17 and 6/18; and morning to evening shifts on 6/19 and 6/22.

The second employee worked a midday shift on 6/20 and an evening shift on 6/22.

The coffee shop released a statement saying they learned of the first positive case on Thursday, 6/25 and immediately began closing the store. As an extra precaution, the Airway Heights shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. Dutch Bros says they are also coordinating with public health officials to meet the recommended expectations.

Dutch Bros said they have also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of COVID-19: