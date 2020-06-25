Spokane health board plans to discuss Phase 3 status at Thursday meeting

Health officer Dr. Bob Lutz has said he is not supportive of a move into Phase 3 for Spokane County.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Board of Health is expected to discuss where the county stands for moving into Phase 3 at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

This comes as elected leaders, including Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and county commissioners, are pushing to move ahead in reopening.

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to health officer Dr. Bob Lutz last week asking him to take “immediate action” in beginning the process of applying for the next phase.

Lutz has said that he is not supportive of a move into Phase 3. During a press conference on Wednesday, he said the county's incidence rate of COVID-19 is "twice what is allowable" by the state and that hospitalizations are increasing.

“We need to see positive trends and, right now, my trends are anything but positive," Lutz said, adding that the curve is ascending in Spokane County rather than flattening.

In a statement released last week, Lutz said in part, "We plan to discuss our county's status at the regularly-scheduled board meeting next Thursday." That meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

The meeting agenda does not include specific information about what will be discussed, but a report about the county's COVID-19 response and an updated from Lutz are included.