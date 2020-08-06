MOSES LAKE, Wash. — An employee at a Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Moses Lake has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a release from the company.

The employee was tested on Thursday and received their results on Sunday, according to the company. Before testing positive, the employee had worked morning shifts on May 15, May 22, May 29 and June 2, afternoon shifts on May 14, May 17, May 19, May 21, May 26 and May 28, and evening shifts on May 16, May 23, May 24, May 30 and May 31.

The company said it began closing procedures immediately after learning of the positive test and will have a third-party company perform a deep clean before reopening. The location will also work with local public health officials, it said.

