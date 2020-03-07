Indaba gives info about when and where COVID-positive employee worked

The popular Spokane coffee shop announced on Thursday that its locations would be closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee Roasters locations in Spokane are closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The business made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday. Several Facebook users thanked the local coffee shop for its transparency.

The Spokane Regional Health District is not requiring businesses to close for cleaning if an employee or customer tests positive, spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said. She added that the district does have the power to close them, but would only do so if it was "really necessary."

In another post on Friday morning, Indaba announced when and where the employee with coronavirus worked for contact tracing purposes.

“We feel it is important to be as transparent as we can, so that together we can contact trace and fight this virus together,” the business wrote on Facebook.

Here are the dates, times and locations provided by Indaba:

Saturday, June 27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Howard Street location, and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Broadway Avenue location

Sunday, June 28: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Broadway

Monday, June 29: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Avenue location

Indaba noted that the employee contracted COVID-19 from a friend who was asymptomatic and tested positive.

“Please be safe out there friends so we can keep as many people safe as possible. At the end of the day, people’s lives are most important,” the post reads.

Several other businesses in the Spokane area have also temporarily closed after their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty-six coronavirus cases have been linked to an outbreak at Borracho Tacos & Tequileria in downtown Spokane. The business announced on Facebook that it was temporarily closing as a precaution and hasn't announced its reopening date.

Garageland, a bar in downtown Spokane, announced on Thursday that it was also closing its doors in order to have employees tested amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the area.

According to a Facebook post, at least one employee has tested positive since they closed this morning. They also said at least three customers that were in the bar in the last week have since tested positive for coronavirus.