COVID-19 cases among Spokane bus drivers originated 'outside of the workplace'

Eighteen bus drivers for Spokane Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 were exposed to the virus, a spokesperson said.

Ed Flavin, a spokesperson for Durham School Services, confirmed in an email that 18 team members are "currently out of service due to testing positive for coronavirus." Another 18 team members have been exposed to the virus, and are quarantining and awaiting test results as a safety precaution, he said. Durham has upwards of 180 employees at its Spokane location, meaning 20% of drivers are out right now.

All affected employees will not return to work until they are cleared from their health care professional, according to Flavin. Substitute drivers are currently running the routes that have been affected by the employees diagnosed with or exposed to coronavirus.

Durham is working with SPS to ensure that the two parties minimize delays for affected routes, Flavin added.

"We have a stringent set of COVID guidelines and protocols that all of our employees must follow. An employee who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work for us until they satisfy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended quarantine period, and criteria for returning to the workplace," Flavin wrote in a statement.

"To help keep our employees and passengers safe, we screen our employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms or fever and do not allow them to work if either exists, require employees to wear facemasks, follow a strict work area and vehicle disinfecting regime, and practice social distancing aligned with our COVID prevention plan," his statement continued.

Sandra Jarrard, a spokesperson for SPS, said Durham informed the district of the positive COVID-19 cases and reported that they originated "outside of the workplace."

"At this time, there are no indications that transmission occurred on school buses. SPS is continuing to work with the Spokane Regional Health District on contact tracing within our district and will provide updates to SPS families as soon as they become available," Jarrard wrote in part.