Providence gives update on COVID-19 situation in Spokane hospitals

Providence Sacred Heart is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients and has halted all non-emergency surgeries

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to give an update of the state its Spokane hospitals and medical centers.

On Tuesday, Providence announced they would be pausing all non-emergency surgeries at Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The halt in procedures went into effect Wednesday. The paused surgeries include those that can be delayed without harm or risk to a patient.

Last week during a joint press conference with other regional heath care providers, Providence's Chief Operating Officer Peg Currie said Sacred Heart and Holy Family are caring for their highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

As of last Friday morning, 150 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized at the two hospitals. The New York Times reported that 29 of Sacred Heart's inpatients last week were from Idaho.

During Wednesday's press conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz will talk about a variety of topics about COVID-19 in the area including: