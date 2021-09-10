'Don't tip us over the edge': Spokane County health care providers ask public to do their part in preventing COVID-19 spread

Washington hospital leaders shared during a briefing on Tuesday morning that 251 patients were on ventilators, a 34% increase in just one week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health leaders in Spokane County held a joint press conference on Friday morning to address the status of health care in the region as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

Spokane Regional Health District, CHAS Health, Kaiser Permanente, MultiCare and Providence came together on Wednesday to share the current status of health care staff and hospital staff during the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Francisco Velázquez, health officer for Spokane Regional Health District, said that this new COVID-19 surge is driven by the delta variant, it's causing the highest rate of hospitalizations that providers in the state is Washington. He says that they are closely following the situation across the boarder in Idaho, where they have entered a crisis standard of care.

Velázquez said Spokane County is not yet at the point of making that same declaration but the staff in hospitals around the county are feeling the stress from levels of staffing that can not keep up with the high number of patients coming into their facilities.

The officials are asking the community to continue the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and continue to wear masks, stay home if their sick and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. They say that over 95% of the COVID-19 patients in their hospitals are unvaccinated in addition the unvaccinated patients are more seriously sick and have a high chance of needing a ventilator.

Dr. David O’Brien, MultiCare’s Chief Executive for the Inland Northwest region who was among the health care providers at the press conference stressed the need for the public to have awareness for their part in community spread.

"Avoid super spreader events, don't tip us over the edge," said Dr. O’Brien.

Providers have already had to halt elective surgeries. Providence Sacred Heart and Multicare started postponing elective surgeries in August as hospitalizations entered triple digits for the first time since the pandemic began.

In a press release, SRHD shared that the health care providers will "present a unified message on the status of health care in our region, the efforts in place to stretch resources in order to provide care to all who need it, and stress the importance of following public health guidance and COVID-19 vaccination."

This comes after North Idaho health care facilities activated Crisis Standards of Care on Tuesday. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Crisis Standards of Care are guidelines that health care providers use to determine the best treatment for patients in a disaster or emergency.

On Thursday, Kootenai Health reported 109 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 37 critical care patients and 20 required ventilators.

Before this surge, Kootenai Health Chief Regional Operations Officer Jeremy Evans said the highest peak hospitalization count was 91.

Leaders with the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) shared during a briefing on Tuesday morning that 251 patients were on ventilators, a 34% increase in just one week.

Providence Health Care COO Peg Currie delivered an update on Tuesday for her hospital in Spokane where her staff is treating well over 300 COVID-19 patients.

She shared her experience last week of walking through intensive care units, saying, "The patients there, I can’t describe it using any other word besides misery. There are people up there on oxygen leaned over gasping for breath."

Currie also explained that just 40 minutes away from her hospital in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Kootenai Health declared crisis standards of care, an official process by which the hospital must ration care from patient to patient, after overflowing with cases of COVID-19.

Sauer said the Idaho crisis will undoubtedly affect Washington hospitals, which have vowed to help other states when possible.

"Health care is not an unlimited resource," Currie said.