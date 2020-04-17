IDAHO, USA — The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Key Facts:

41 deaths among 1,531 cases in Idaho

49 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Friday, April 17

6:30 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District reports 53 cases of the coronavirus in North Idaho. Of those, 49 are in Kootenai County, four are in Bonner County. There are no deaths.

