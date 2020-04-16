IDAHO, USA — The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Key Facts:

41 deaths among 1,509 cases in Idaho

48 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Thursday, April 16

7 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District reports there are 52 cases of the cornavirus in North Idaho, and no deaths. Of those, there are 48 cases in Kootenai County, and 4 in Bonner County.

6:18 a.m. Crush the Curve Idaho offering COVID-19 and antibody testing

Local nonprofit Crush the Curve Idaho has obtained thousands of coronavirus testing kits. They say anyone who wants to be tested can get one, even if they do not have any symptoms or known exposure. The tests will be available for under $100 at Saltzer Medical Group sites in the Treasure Valley.

