IDAHO, USA — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.
We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.
See earlier updates from April 10 here.
Key Facts:
- 39 deaths among 1,464 cases in Idaho
- 45 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County
- Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.
Wednesday, April 15
6 a.m.
The Panhandle Health District reports there are 45 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kootenai County, and 4 in Bonner county.
Gov. Little says he hasn't made a decision on extending stay-at-home order
Little is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the stay-at-home order.
Governor Little said he has not yet made a decision on whether to extend Idaho's stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Wednesday, adding that he is gathering information available from "all of the collective science," before making a decision.
