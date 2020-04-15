IDAHO, USA — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

See earlier updates from April 10 here.

Key Facts:

39 deaths among 1,464 cases in Idaho

45 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Wednesday, April 15

6 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District reports there are 45 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kootenai County, and 4 in Bonner county.

Gov. Little says he hasn't made a decision on extending stay-at-home order

Little is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the stay-at-home order.

Governor Little said he has not yet made a decision on whether to extend Idaho's stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Wednesday, adding that he is gathering information available from "all of the collective science," before making a decision.

RELATED: Why some North Idaho counties do not have reported coronavirus cases

RELATED: Idaho governor indicates he's not ready to end 'stay-at-home' order