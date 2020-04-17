SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

26 new deaths and 89 new cases reported on Wednesday. Total of 567 deaths and 10,783 overall cases in Washington.

Gov. Inslee said it's 'unknowable' if Washington's stay-home order can be lifted May 4

17 coronavirus deaths among 286 cases in Spokane County

Friday, April 17

6:15 a.m.

The Spokane Regional Health District reports there are 293 cases and 17 deaths in Spokane County.

Wuhan raises number of COVID-19 deaths by 1,290

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has raised its number of COVID-19 fatalities by 1,290, with state media saying Friday the undercount had been due to the insufficient admission capabilities at overwhelmed medical facilities at the peak of the outbreak.

Wuhan’s revised death toll of 3,869 is the most in China. Numbers of total cases in the city of 11 million were also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.

New York to require face coverings in busy public places

New York residents will be required to wear face coverings anytime they come into close contact with other people outside their homes starting Friday night.

The mandate by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will require a mask or face covering, like a bandanna, on busy streets, public transit, or any situation where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing, even if it is passing a person briefly on a wooded trail.

The governor, who has himself eschewed masks during his daily news briefings, though he comes within six feet of his staff, said there will initially be no civil penalties for noncompliance, but he’s urging merchants to enforce it among customers.

