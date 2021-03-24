Washington Labor & Industries opens 2nd investigation into Durham COVID-19 outbreak

The first investigation is related to the death of a Durham employee in Spokane and the second is related to employee complaints, a spokesperson for L&I said.

Editor's note: The above video is related to emails about the Durham COVID-19 outbreak obtained through a KREM 2 public records request.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is conducting two investigations into an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees of Durham Bus Services in Spokane.

Durham reported its first positive COVID-19 case in Spokane on Feb. 8 and the company confirmed the outbreak to KREM on Feb. 23. Since then, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has identified 30 employees who tested positive for coronavirus and 61 who were quarantined.

Dave Simpson, a 62-year-old bus attendant for Durham, was diagnosed with the virus on Feb. 22 and died five days later.

Tim Church, a spokesperson for L&I, confirmed the first investigation on Monday, March 8. He said L&I had initially received "very few complaints" about Durham and the investigation was a result of media coverage.

Church confirmed on Wednesday, March 24 that the first investigation is related to the death of a Durham employee. The second is related to employee complaints specific to possible COVID-19 safety issues such as a lack of social distancing and failure to enforce mask use.

Emails recently obtained by KREM through a public records request outlined concerns about Durham employees' behavior leading up to the outbreak. A staff member for SPS also claimed that she received information from SRHD indicating that three employees, including a bus driver and two attendants, worked while infected with COVID-19.

It is possible the employees didn't know they were infected. SHRD said health officials often see people who work while infectious because they are asymptomatic.